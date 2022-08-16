WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – She saved lives even after hers was tragically cut short, and now Heather Miller will be remembered in a new way by her family and organ donation advocates.

Over the years, the Miller family has raised thousands of dollars for a scholarships through the Heather Miller Memorial Golf Classic, which just had its 15th annual event.



Jody Miller, Heather’s Mother, recently returned from the Transplant Games in San Diego. There, she was able to meet the woman who received her daughter’s kidney.

Those games have helped the Miller family make important connections to raise awareness for organ donation for quite some time.

A few years ago they met the author of a book entitled “Gifted”. Robert Horsey has done book signings at many of the golf classics. He is now making a documentary that will feature Heather Miller’s story.

Heather Miller’s life immortalized in new docu-series

It’s all on organ donation. He’s doing real, live people; real, live stories. He has asked our family if we would be interested in sharing Heather’s story as the pilot episode. Jody Miller, President, Heather Miller Memorial Scholarship

It will be a five-part documentary series.

The production hopes to get the funding in place to begin shooting in the spring if they can get the funding.

A local event to help raise money for the project will be held next month.

Craig Karges “Experience the Extraordinary” will be held on September 7 at the JB Chambers Performing Arts Center. Karges describes himself as a cross between an “illusionist, magician and mind reader”.

All process will go to the Heather Miller Memorial, Gifted the Docuseries and The Maddog Strong Foundation.

It starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $20 each.

Purchase them at eventbrite.com.