Highlands Sports Complex hosting snowman building contest

Triadelphia, W.Va. — Come celebrate our first SNOW DAY! Head to Highlands Sports Complex this Thursday and Friday and build your best snowman on our outdoor field! Individuals, families, groups, and businesses are all encouraged to participate in this friendly competition!

Top three winners receive…

1st Place: $50 Arcade Card

2nd Place: $25 Arcade Card

3rd Place: $10 Arcade Card

The Family Entertainment Center, which features a 35-game redemption arcade and play climb, will open at noon both days and the Tower Café will be serving hot chocolate and coffee throughout the day.

“We thought this would be a fun and safe outdoor event after the first major snow fall of the season,” says Jason Troop, Business Development Director at Highlands Sports. “We look forward to seeing the creativity displayed on our outdoor field!”

2020 SNOWMAN CONTEST INFORMATION, RULES, & GUIDELINES

1. Entries and entry form must be completed and submitted by 8:00pm on Friday, December 18.

2. Winners will be announced Saturday morning via Facebook.

3. All entries must be appropriate for public display.

4. You may use accessories to add to your snowman.

5. Entrants are encouraged to add their own creative touches that will make their snowman unique. It does not need to be a traditional snowman. Build an animal, a sculpture, favorite movie character or favorite Wheeling landmark!

6. Entries will be voted on by Highlands Sports staff and winners will be announced the morning of Saturday December 19 via Facebook.

7. By submitting an entry, contestants grant Highlands Sports permission to use pictures in any reasonable advertising or promotional activities.