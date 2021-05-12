Hilltop 5th graders plant for kindness

Wheeling, W. Va. (WTRF) – Giving up recess time is a lot to ask of elementary students, but Hilltop 5th graders are happily doing so in the name of being kind.

For several weeks now, dozens of volunteers have painted and designed flowerpots.

And today they finally planted flowers in them to give as gifts to residents of Stonerise Moundsville.

It’s part of an initiative called the Kindness Crew, which introduces students to the joy of community service.

The kids themselves say they’re happy to help because showing compassion to others is its own reward.

I wanted to join the kindness club because I like being kind to other people and it seems really fun because we got to plant flowers and decorate. Emily Gatts, 5th grader

I just hope it plants that seed that they’ll want to volunteer their time and do things that might make someone smile or make someone else’s day. Shelly Behm, Counselor, Hilltop Elementary

Along with putting their own creative stamp on the pots, the crew will also send the residents cards.

The gestures of kindness are set to be delivered to Stonerise this evening.