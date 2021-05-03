Historic monastery building will host Mother’s Day meals

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

You may be wondering about all the work going on at the old Mt. Carmel Monastery.

The historic mission-style structure built in 1915 is being restored to create a boutique hotel / restaurant.

It won’t be open for at least a year.

But one portion will open this Sunday for a special event called Mother’s Day At The Monastery.

The monastery was closed in 1971.

The cloistered Carmelite nuns, who never spoke with or were seen by people, had to leave.

Now Roxby Development owns the distinctive pink building.

They’re holding three meals on Mother’s Day.

There are still openings for the 2 p.m. brunch and the 5 p.m. dinner.

“For the dinner, there will be a choice of filet mignon or salmon with salad included,” said Ryan Kuskey, business development specialist with Roxby Development. “Weather permitting, we’ll have our seating out in the courtyard, with our beautiful tulips.”

To make reservations, call (412) 977-3721.