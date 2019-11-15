Hope for Hines: Another milestone for Hines Rotriga

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – He’s captured the hearts of the Ohio Valley.

Hines Rotriga has been beloved by many since he was just two-years-old.

We watched as he fought through cancer, but now as he celebrates another birthday, he received what may be the best gift he could have hoped for.

We’re truly blessed. Debbie Rotriga, Hines’ Mother

Blessed, thankful, excited, overjoyed, there aren’t enough positive adjectives to describe this news.

Hines Rotriga is still showing no evidence of the neuroblastoma he fought several years ago!

You gotta just take it day by day when you’re he’s getting these scans done. Debbie Rotriga, Hines’ Mother

He just returned from a routine scan, and in March will hit another milestone, four years with no evidence of disease.

They’ll keep an eye on him for like at least another year or so. Then they may end up spacing scans out so they won’t be as often. Debbie Rotriga, Hines’ Mother

Getting these scans every six months is worrisome for the Rotriga family and it still sometimes feels like there’s no end in sight, but Hines is happy and healthy.

He’s full of energy. He loves to play. He loves to be with his friends. He’s loving school. Debbie Rotriga, Hines’ Mother

I like when we do math, and gym and art. Hines Rogriga, Tough Little Kiddo

Hines is enjoying first grade, turning eight-years-old and learning how to ride a bike without training wheels.

We took off my training wheels one time and I couldn’t even do it. Then that time we did it. Then I started to go. My Dad was just holding my back and all of a sudden he let go and I was pedaling. Hines Rotriga, Tough Little Kiddo

Through it all the Rotrigas remain thankful for the network of support from the community.

It’s indescribable how he’s’ touched so many lives. We’ve had people message us about going through the same thing. Him as a child he’s keeping me going. The support has been amazing. Our family is amazing. Debbie Rotriga, Hines’ Mother

They will also continue to share their message of hope.

It doesn’t look like it now but there is an end to it. You could have the outcome like this and hopefully that’s what it is. Debbie Rotriga, Hines’ Mother

As for when Hines could be considered officially “cancer free” his mom says they don’t really know.

For now though he has minimal side effects and as you just say is a happy little guy.

If you’d like to follow his story, check out Hope for Hines on Facebook.