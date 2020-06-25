How you can help the cats and kittens of Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – There’s an event coming up that raises funds for the homeless cats and kittens of Belmont County.

It involves an evening out, delicious food from the Wood Fired Pizza Company, a basket auction and hand painted antique furniture for sale.

So, mark your calendar for 6:00 p.m. on July 23.

We pay for every cat that enters the Belmont County Animal Shelter, their FeLeuk test, their spay / neuter and all their shots. We also provide low cost spay neuter for people who have low income or have taken in a stray cat. So, we spend a lot of money every month and we need as many donations as possible. Candace Fleagane, Cat-Stray-Shun Director

It’s held at Shepherd’s Farm Barn in Bethesda and is the main fundraiser of the year for the organization known as Cat-Stray-Shun.

