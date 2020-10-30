Jim Bordas Receives Posthumous Award

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Jim Bordas may have passed last year, but his legacy is still earning him accolades. The West Virginia Association for Justice presented his widow Linda Bordas with its Legacy of Justice Award for her late husband.

The award was given to Bordas to recognize his commitment and service to West Virginia. Bordas fought for the rights of everyday workers in various industries spanning from coal to finance. His 47-year law legacy is being carried on by his son, Jamie Bordas.