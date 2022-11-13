WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Do you want to add more songs and laughter to your holiday festivities?

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Oglebay might have a solution for you.

Back again this year is the holiday dinner show “Jingle That” presented by the West Virginia Public Theatre.

A group of Broadway caliber actors and singers are there to entertain you with a musical melody of Christmas songs and a few fun stories.

This was a brand-new part of Festival of Lights last year and Oglebay said visitors really enjoyed it.

It was a raging success last year and this year’s going to be even better, just simply because some of the cast is back. They’ve changed it up. I don’t know how else to say that, but it’s going to be a lot of fun. Herb Faulkenberry, VP of Sales & Marketing, Oglebay

“Jingle That” will be in the Glessner Auditorium during select dates in November and December.

With the show there will be a holiday-inspired meal.

Call 877-436-1797 for ticket information or visit oglebay.com.