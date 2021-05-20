John Marshall students and faculty are looking after their Pride

John Marshall High School is teaching their students more than just the curriculum.

They’re teaching science and English among other courses, but they’re also teaching them something you can’t learn in the classroom.

They are teaching their students how to give back.

Paws for a Cause is a student and teacher run program that provides food, toiletries, and clothing to students in need.

There are no income restrictions and no questions asked.

And if high school wasn’t already stressful enough, asking for food or clothing in front of your peers could make it that much harder.

John Marshall teacher and Paws for a Cause advisor Marcie Robbins says they have a solution.

“We do keep everything confidential with any student who is in need. If they come speak to me or Mrs. Gary, we have a back storage area where nobody would see them come in. It’s all confidential, we don’t tell anybody their names. They can feel comfortable and know that they can trust us to keep it private.” Marcie Robbins – Paws for a Cause Advisor

Robbins also said they are always looking for non-perishable food, toiletry, and monetary donations.

If you would like to donate to Paws for a Cause, please email advisors Marcie Robbins and Christy Gary at mmrobbins@k12.wv.us or cgary@k12.wv.us