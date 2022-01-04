K-9 community welcomes its own New Year’s baby

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Every January, we look forward to seeing the first New Year’s baby in the Ohio Valley.
This year there was a blessed event of the K-9 variety in Belmont County, just after the new year began.
The Road Home Animal Project took in a stray dog on New Year’s Eve and just after midnight, that dog gave birth to five healthy pups!
They’ll be available for adoption when they’re eight to ten-weeks old.
The mom is a small Westie Mix, named Cindy Lou Who.
To find out more, check out the Road Home Animal Project on Facebook.