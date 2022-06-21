GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you’re looking for a rockin’ good time for 4th of July weekend, Kathy’s House has the place to be.

The first ever “Rockin’ Kathy’s House Summer Concert” will take place on Saturday, July 2nd at Heritage Port in Wheeling.

The foundation is getting very close to opening a hospitality house in Glen Dale, and they need a little more community support to make it happen.

The Criswell family opened the house in memory of their sister Kathy, and think a concert is a great way to continue to spread the word about their mission to help others.

We wanted to carry on our mission of loving and caring and kindness and through that it has affected our own lives and changed our lives as well as other people’s. Jane Criswell, Kathy’s House Foundation

Music had always been important to our family. Our mother, our cousins were very deep into their musical careers .Kathy was in the band growing up, but I think just a general appreciation of music by the Criswell family. Kenn Criswell, Kathy’s House Foundation

Save the date for the “Rockin’ Kathy’s House Summer Concert” on July 2nd.

It starts at 5:00 p.m. at Heritage Port and bands begin playing at 5:15.

Admission is free.

Concessions will be available by Figaretti’s restaurant.

Bands include Stevie Lynn, Linden and Melvin, the White Collar Criminals and Billy the Kid & the Regulators.

There’s plenty happening in the Ohio Valley that weekend, and Kathy’s House hopes the community will make time to stop by, have a great time, and support their cause.

Plus, the Criswells say they will be making a MAJOR announcement about Kathy’s House at the concert.

It’s really exciting to be able to see something that started as a dream to become a reality. To be able to see people that have a need and we are able to help is incredibly exciting to us. Jane Criswell, Kathy’s House Foundation

Since COVID-19 canceled some of their fundraising efforts in recent years the foundation has decided to double up on events this year. They’ll still be holding their annual steak fry in September.