Kids grow along with their vegetables at Wheeling farmers market

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Most parents struggle to get their kids to touch the broccoli on their dinner plate.

But not only are these Laughlin Memorial Chapel kids happy to eat vegetables, they grew their own produce and sold the fruits of their labor in front of WesBanco Arena.

They ran the cash register, the advertising and everything in between as part of a lesson about agriculture and economics.

It’s the result of a collaboration between the Chapel and Grow Ohio Valley, who say the project helped the kids grow along with their vegetables.

Getting to know all of these kids, watching them grow some of their curiosity and adventurousness in tasting things, and trying things they hadn’t done before. Hannah Hedrick, Grow Ohio Valley Education Program Manager

Really farm to table in the truest sense of the word, that they learned to cook some food, maybe try some food, kind of expanded their palate a little, challenge them a little bit. Martha Wright, Director at Laughlin Chapel

Parents, take note—when asked which leafy vegetables they liked best, the kids said cucumbers, tomatoes and radishes were their favorites.