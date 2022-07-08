ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Remember the joy of getting a brand new bike as a kid?

Well, there’s a group of kids in St. Clairsville who had that same level of excitement on Friday morning.

The line began bright and early outside of the Belmont County Courthouse.

The Free Bike Depot in Wheeling brought nearly 40 bikes and helmets for kids to choose from.

There were so many kids. There was a line around the corner and the kids were just going nuts about the little pink bikes, the girls, and the boys the bigger ones. They were getting helmets and getting a little safety talk. It was really the most awesome thing. People just had goosebumps on them as they were watching. John Warnick, Founder, The Free Bike Depot

The Free Bike Depot was asked to come and set up by the St. Clairsville Area Chamber of Commerce. Executive Director Wendy Anderson said the entire idea came together in about a week with help from the St. Clairsville Police Department and the Mayor’s Office.

Anderson said she hoped this promotes a healthy lifestyle among children.

To get the kids out there away from the television, away from gaming. We on both sides of the river have beautiful bike trails, so why not use some of these bikes and get out there and promote healthy living. Wendy Anderson, Executive Director, St. Clairsville Area Chamber of Commerce

Now, these kids are ready for the City of St. Clairsville Bike Parade on Saturday. It starts with registration at 9:30 in front of the Belmont County Courthouse.

Kids up to age 15 are encouraged to dress their bike up in its best red, white and blue. Part of Main Street will be closed so they can ride.

Any kid can decorate. Not only kids on bicycles, but if it’s an infant or toddler they can decorate a wagon and the parent can pull a wagon. Officer Greg Clark, St. Clairsville Police Department

If a child in the St. Clairsville area needed a bike, but couldn’t make it on Friday, the bikes are being held at the Rec Center. Call the Chamber of Commerce if you’d like one at 740-695-9623.

Anderson said the St. Clairsville Area Chamber of Commerce hopes to expand on ideas like this in the future and add more ideas for healthy living for kids like cooking classes and ways to exercise.