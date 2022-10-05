ST CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Ohio Valley Mall was spreading kindness on Wednesday morning.

It’s all part of their campaign to spread kindness though the month of October.

Wednesday was their annual Kindness Kick-off at Center Court.

The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and Trinity Health System signed the Kindness Pledge.

The Ohio Valley Mall invites children and families to spread kindness in the community.

Ohio Valley Mall Marketing Director, Candi Noble-Greathouse, said teaching kindness at such a young age is critical.

For years we have been promoting anti-bullying and this year as well as the last few years we’re doing kindness. Even studies show that even bullies need to learn kindness and if they start at a young age maybe we won’t have very many bullies and everybody learns how to handle different situations. Candi Noble-Greathouse, Marketing Director, Ohio Valley Mall

Some of the upcoming events include a selfie station at Center Court throughout the month of October. Kindness Rocks will be hidden throughout the Ohio Valley Mall. There’s also Diversity is Beautiful and the Friendship March during the Halloween Costume Party & Fall Festival on October 22.

For all the event details, visit ohiovalleymall.net.