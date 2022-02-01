MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A long- standing Valentine’s Day tradition, the kissing booth, is back at the Marshall County Animal Shelter.

This is one of their fundraisers for the year!

People can go visit the animals and see which one they want to bring to the booth and then get their picture taken.

New this year was a hissing booth for kitty cat lovers!

The shelter said this is a great event that really brings awareness to their mission to care for animals.

This is a wonderful time to bring the community together, to get everybody involved, get our shelter pets seen, and get everybody to celebrate the holiday together. Mandy O’Neil, Dog Enrichment Specialist



No valentine this year? No problem!

You can get all the kisses you could ever want from a furry friend. The Marshall County Animal Shelter is just asking for a donation of any amount.

The kissing booth will continue until the end of February.