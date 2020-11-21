Letters to Santa: Post Office helping kids get a reply from the North Pole

(WTRF) – Parents, have your kids made their Christmas wish-list yet?
If so, there’s a way they can send it to Santa and he’ll send them a letter back.
The U.S. Postal Service is making it happen again this year with “Greetings From the North Pole Post Office”.
*WARNING parents, you may want to read this one alone or risk giving away the big surprise*
We want to make sure that Children have a wonderful Christmas, and there’s nothing like receiving a letter back from Santa.Tad Kelley, Spokesperson, USPS Appalachian District
There are a few steps you have to follow:
- Have your child write a letter to Santa
- Place it in an envelope addressed to: Santa Claus, North Pole
- Write a personalized response to the letter and sign it “From Santa”
- Put both letters in an envelope and address it to the child.
- Add the return address: Santa, North Pole, to that envelope
- Put a stamp on it
- Place the envelope into a larger envelope with postage and send it to:
NORTH POLE POSTMARK
POSTMASTER
4141 POSTMARK DR
ANCHORAGE AK 99530-9998
Make sure to get those letters done and mailed by December 7th.
After all, it is the big guy’s busy season.
Parents, find more information by clicking here.
