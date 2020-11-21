Letters to Santa: Post Office helping kids get a reply from the North Pole

(WTRF) – Parents, have your kids made their Christmas wish-list yet?

If so, there’s a way they can send it to Santa and he’ll send them a letter back.

The U.S. Postal Service is making it happen again this year with “Greetings From the North Pole Post Office”.

*WARNING parents, you may want to read this one alone or risk giving away the big surprise*

We want to make sure that Children have a wonderful Christmas, and there’s nothing like receiving a letter back from Santa. Tad Kelley, Spokesperson, USPS Appalachian District

There are a few steps you have to follow:

Have your child write a letter to Santa

Place it in an envelope addressed to: Santa Claus, North Pole

Write a personalized response to the letter and sign it “From Santa”

Put both letters in an envelope and address it to the child.

Add the return address: Santa, North Pole, to that envelope

Put a stamp on it

Place the envelope into a larger envelope with postage and send it to:

NORTH POLE POSTMARK

POSTMASTER

4141 POSTMARK DR

ANCHORAGE AK 99530-9998

Make sure to get those letters done and mailed by December 7th.

After all, it is the big guy’s busy season.



Parents, find more information by clicking here.