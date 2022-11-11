MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Are you living a life worthy of their sacrifice?

That was one of the messages passed on during the Moundsville Veterans Day ceremony.

While it was a chance to honor all veterans in the community, it was also a chance to teach future generations.



Due to the weather, the service was moved inside to Central Elementary School.

All veterans were honored, including those who never returned home.

After songs from Stevie Lynn and the Moundsville Middle School Band, a presentation by the Moundsville Veterans Honor Guard and a moment of silence for POWs and those who are MIA, this year’s speaker Paul Amrhein shared his story of service.

Veterans Voices: Paul Amrhein

Amrhein, an Army veteran, said he hopes it encourages people to thank veterans and that the kids in attendance learned something.

I hope that the young people today understand that freedom isn’t free. That you’ve got to work at it. That you’ve got to participate an be a part of it. Paul Amrhein, Veteran

It’s just a piece of history for these younger generation to learn about their ancestors, their family members, things that they didn’t even know that we have actual heroes here in Marshall County. Zachary Allman, Master of Ceremonies

Each veteran in attendance received a small gift from Kathy’s House Foundation.

The service ended with a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps.