Local boy helping feed his community as pandemic limits access

If you're finding it hard to get a meal from the store, one 10 (almost 11) -year-old named Noah can help you out!

McMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s been seven years of feeding people in the McMechen area as Noah Grigsby is making sure his community is not going hungry while the pandemic continues on.

Organizers with Noah’s Pantry say this is the biggest turnout they’ve ever had as some area stores are experiencing a shortage of supplies.

We’re just trying to make sure they have lunches in the weekends and the weekdays, so they have something to sleep on. Noah Grigsby, Starter of Noah’s Pantry

This packed-lunch setup is similar to Marshall County School’s food handout program, but this goes beyond just the students. Anyone is welcome to come get a meal.

Known in the area for giving away 40 to 50 Thanksgiving dinners each year, now the bashful 10 (about-to-be) 11-year-old just wants to make sure his community doesn’t go hungry.

And, McMechen has come together to help keep everyone fed.

We’ve actually made over $1,000 and we’ve bought all kinds of food and drinks and milks, and we have cereal we can give for over the weekend for breakfast. And, anyone who donates, it really helps since like all the food and stuff is going out of the stores. It’s good when we get donations of food because we can’t find it any other places.” Noah Grigsby, Starter of Noah’s Pantry

Started in PRESCHOOL, Noah was a picky eater, and like most moms, Sarah told Noah some hard truth. It’s what he did with that knowledge that was really remarkable.

My mom told me that some people don’t get food when they go to sleep, so I made sure that kids in my community would get food before they go to sleep.

Set up at former Bishop Donahue’s gym, Noah says if you are weary about venturing outside during this social distancing time, no worries!

We can deliver it to you. And we never say who we are giving it out to, we never say the names. Noah Grigsby, Starter of Noah’s Pantry

Noah and his mom say they will be handing out lunches, each weekday from 11 to 1, until this pandemic eases up.

