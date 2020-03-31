Local cub scouts create appreciation video for essential workers

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Organizations across the Ohio Valley are showing their appreciation for essential workers during this pandemic.
Cub Scout Pack 415 in Steubenville decided to create a video, thanking the brave men and women who continue to report to work daily.
These cub scouts pride themselves on being kind and caring for others in their community.
