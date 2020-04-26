Local embroidery shop joins fight against virus; 500 masks created and counting!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Masks are still a major necessity when it comes to life during COVID-19. And one local embroidery shop has made it their mission to help out.

R&V Embroidery and Screen Printing in Warwood has produced more than 500 masks since their effort began.

They have been donated to local restaurants, along with Catholic Charities and the Homeless Coalition.

I think every little bit is helpful for people you want to do your best I think it is just how I was raised help out where you can and do whatever you can to help your neighbor. Chase Winiesdorffer – Owner of R&V Embroidery

JOANN Stores has also been generous enough to donate R&V Embroidery fabric to continue producing masks.

