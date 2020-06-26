Local first responder receives Carnegie Medal for extraordinary acts of heroism

DALLAS, W.Va. (WTRF) – A local man is among 15 awardees receiving the Carnegie Medal, the highest honor for civilian heroism in the U.S.

Scott Ullom, 59, of Dallas, West Virginia risked his life while saving another on the night of August 3rd, 2018.

Scott and his partner, Zachary McDowell, were the first medics on the scene of a highway accident.

With the vehicle in flames, both men did not wait for protective equipment to rescue and save the sole passenger.

McDowell, a PA resident, is also being awarded for his heroic efforts but both say it was just another day on the job.

It’s just another day at work. Zachary McDowell | Carnegie Medal recipient

A lot people don’t realize some of the stuff first responders go through and everything but for us it’s just another day on the job. Scott Ullom | Carnegie Medal recipient

The two say awards don’t even cross their minds on the job but they are still honored to receive this medal.