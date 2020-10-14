Local law firm giving 200 pumpkins, treats away

We’re just in time for pumpkin picking season… you could’ve taken a pick at the selection of the 200 pumpkins that a local law firm is just giving away.

Gold, Khourey & Turak is behind it all.

Today is the Great Pumpkin Giveaway. Families don’t even have to pay a penny. Just bring the kids, but you can only pick one pumpkin per kid. They’re even handing out treats to the kids.

Just a little giveaway Gold, Khourey & Turak says is all for the kids.

“We wanted to do something fun in light of everything that’s going in our community, obviously with the Coronavirus. So, wanted to do something fun for the community, invite everyone out, and do something nice for the kids who have stuff in the house a lot, recently.” Christian Turak, partner at Gold, Khourey & Turak

Turak says about 100 people have already picked out their pumpkin by 3:30 today, and they’re going until the last pumpkin goes.

Gold, Khourey & Turak has plans for this to be its first annual event of many.

Organizers also add mask wearing and social distancing was expected at the event.