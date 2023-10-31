MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — One local teacher was recently recognized for her artistic skills and the work she does in the classroom.

Moundsville Middle School is now the home of an award-winning art teacher who embodies the skills of an artist and serving those in the field of education.

Tabetha Morgan has earned the distinction of Art Educator of the year from the West Virginia Art Education Association.

Morgan was honored at the WVAEA’s awards banquet on Saturday, October 21.

She was scored on a national rubric and received the award for her accomplishments as an art teacher, an artist, and her service to the field of education.

Morgan shared how she became an art teacher and what it means to help her students grow.

”I’ve always had a love of art. I knew I was going to be some kind of an artist since I was little. But just the idea of serving others is what really brought me into education is helping others and sharing my love for art. Once they get it and it clicks with them, that’s it’s really special to have that interaction with students.” Tabetha Morgan – WVAEA Art Educator of The Year

The WVAEA’s goal is to promote and maintain the highest possible degree of quality instruction in art programs throughout the state.

Morgan says her recognition would not have been possible without the support of her family, her administration, and the board of education.