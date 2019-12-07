Local motorcycle club donates more than $9,000 to Harmony House

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A large donation will soon be helping many of the Ohio Valley’s most vulnerable children.

A check for more than $9,000 over nine was presented to Harmony House Friday evening on behalf of the Northern Panhandle Chapter of Brothers of the Wheel — a group of local bikers that have been hosting the charity run for 15 years.

The mission of Harmony House, the Children’s Advocacy Center, is to reduce the effects of abuse on all children, particularly children with developmental disabilities.

