Local nonprofit assisting elderly with essential needs

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – A newly-formed organization in Moundsville is assisting senior citizens during this pandemic by providing them with some essential services, so they don’t have to leave their homes.

Forever Honored Veterans is their name, but it’s not limited to only veterans.

The nonprofit is lending a hand with basic things, such as groceries, shelter, clothing and even food delivery.

Volunteers haven’t started end of life care services yet but that is also on the slate.

Tthe founder of the organization has always been face-to-face with elderly struggling, even before the COVID-19 crisis.

Frankly, I saw a lot of elderly falling through the cracks. They’re suffering in silence. There’s just not a lot of resources for them. They are our mothers and fathers. Jay Stout, Founder – Forever Honored Veterans

Their services just started on Tuesday and there’s about 30 volunteers that make up the nonprofit.

Anyone interested in volunteering is urged to call 304-780-0081 or visit the organization’s Facebook page.

