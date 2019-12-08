Local organizations pay off Walmart layaways

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – Many local families received a phone call that could just be considered a Christmas Miracle.

Two local organizations paid off layaways at the Highlands Walmart.

A local church paid off nearly $2,000 and the Elm Grove Eagles paid off four layaways and paid $100 to many others.

Employees say that the reactions are the best part of it all.

It’s really special when you get to hear the excitement in the voice of the parents, grandparents, foster parents when you personally get to call them and say that there was a community donor that came in and paid off your layaway to one dollar. Kim Stevey, GM Support Manager

This is the third year that this local church has paid off the layaways and the first for the Elm Grove Eagles.

