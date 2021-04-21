Bridgeport student is a finalist for the National Merit Scholarship

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) Bridgeport High School achieved something they have not in the past two decades.

That’s because senior Kelci McNeal has been named a National Merit Scholarship finalist.

She is the school’s first recipient in more than 20 years.

She has maintained a 4.0 GPA and been named the class valedictorian, but what does she plan to do after that?

“I’m excited to graduate and move on to new things. I’m also very grateful that I had such a great environment to be in for my high school years and to have such great opportunities in the future when I go to college.” Kelci McNeal – National Merit Scholarship Finalist

McNeal has not landed on which major she wants to choose, but plans to attend Vanderbilt University in Nashville.