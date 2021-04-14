Local student selected to receive STEM scholarship

Four West Virginia women have been selected to receive STEM scholarship awards and you may see one of those women around Wheeling.

West Virginia Northern student Nicole Wallace is studying welding and received one of these scholarships from Tech-Connect.

They were given to students who are working towards careers in the oil and gas industry.

She said enjoys being a woman in welding even though it is a male dominated field.

Wallace is still working on her studies, but what is her next step after that?

“Go out into the work field and start welding. And if anything, start at a machine shop place and work my way up. Receiving the grant is really important to me because it shows that females can go out and enjoy doing something that guys can do. Ive done it for, I don’t know how many years, and I just enjoy it.” Nicole Wallace – WVNCC Welding Student

If you’re wondering how she got into welding in the first place, she said she has her father to thank for that.