ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) –

St. Clairsville Middle School student council members packed gift bags for veterans Wednesday.

Thanks to a donation from Whiteside’s, the students were able to purchase enough fruit and candy to fill 200 gift bags for veterans.

Mayor Kathryn Thalman and Police Officer Greg Clark led the activities, talking to the students about the importance of Veterans Day.

The students will give the bags to area veterans on Friday.

“They made baked goods, they made thank you dog tags that are tied to each gift bag. They are invited to bring a veteran for our assembly and it’s just been an amazing way for our students to give back to people that have given us so much.” said middle school advisor Rebecca Schwertfeger.

Each gift bag contains candy, fruit, baked goods and a handwritten thank you note from a middle school student. Some students have invited a veteran from their own family. Others wrote a general thank you note to give to a veteran who attends alone.