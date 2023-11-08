WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) -Third grade students at Madison Elementary teamed up with the Wheeling Island Lions Club to put together a patriotic display.

The students helped place 21 American flags on the front lawn of the school Wednesday.

It’s part of the Flags for Heroes Project to honor military members and first responders.

Lions Club members instructed the students on the proper way to assemble the flags and they completed the display.

Kathy Syphers, member of the Wheeling Island Lions Club said, “This is a good patriotic thing for them to see and participate in just to learn how to respect the flag and what it’s all about. They see them out here and they always ask and they always want to know what’s going on, so they get to participate.”

The flags will be on display for one week before they are taken down.