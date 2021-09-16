Local teen wins national art contest

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) – A local student’s artistic talents put her in the national spotlight.

Sydney Doyle’s patriotic painting is now a winner on state and national levels.

Doyle said she always had a love for art and that creating it gives her a voice to speak her mind.

She entered her work in the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Auxiliary’s Illustrating America Art Contest.

I’m not the best at talking, so when you draw something there is so much more that you can put into it because words can’t really explain everything. The emotion and everything you put into the art; it speaks more than what I can. Sydney Doyle, WCCHS Student

Doyle said she’s still in shock that she won but believes her painting stood out because of her use of watercolor. It took her countless hours to prepare and perfect the final product.

I had to make sure my sketches were correct and then after a couple of days I would just slowly start to shade and add color and stuff to the painting. Sydney Doyle, WCCHS Student

VFW Illustrating America art contest 8th grade state and national winner

The theme for the contest was Illustrating America. This inspired Doyle’s award-winning painting to display a bald eagle in front of a waving flag.

It is one of the things that represents America because it is our flag. I put that in the background, and I also painted an eagle in front of it is our strength. Sydney Doyle, WCCHS Student

Doyle is just getting started into her high school career. She’s currently a freshman at Wheeling Central Catholic High School, but entered the contest while she was in eighth grade at St. Michael Parish School. s

Doyle says she will cherish this accomplishment forever and hopes to enter more art contests in the future.