Local veteran receives replica of long-lost WWII jacket on 95th birthday

NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – A local military veteran celebrated his 95th birthday with loved ones on Saturday.

To put the icing on the cake, Joe Parish of New Martinsville was also presented with a replica of his long-lost military jacket that he wore after World War II.

Parish served in the 8th Air Force, 510th Squadron and 351st Bomb Group throughout the war.

He was married to his late-wife Helen Parish for nearly 70 years before she passed away two years ago at the age of 87.

Happy birthday Joe and thank you for your service!

