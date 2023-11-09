ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) –

Veterans Day is Saturday but early Thursday morning, the City of St. Clairsville was out taking gift bags to those who served their country.



They gathered at the city building, checking their list and made a plan for delivering the treat bags to veterans in the community.



The bags were assembled by the St. Clairsville Middle School Student Council.



Each veteran got fruit, candy, a pastry and a thank you note.

“We’re gonna hit a couple residents in town, older people, just say hey thank you for your service. We’re gonna go to a couple nursing homes, Senior Suites. We got a list of people.” Officer Greg Clark

St. Clairsville Police Department

“In our office, we have some gifts that are, if the veterans come in and pay their bill, we just give them a little bit of a gift for a thank you for their services.” Samantha Burghy

St. C. Utility Office employee

“Our veterans at Senior Suites are, they’ve very thankful and appreciate all the attention and the gift bags they receive.” Tiera Woolmaker

Senior Suites Administrator

A volunteer from Belmont County Job and Family Services also took some of the gift bags to veterans outside the city limits.



The bags were made possible with community support from Whiteside Chevrolet Buick & GMC in St. Clairsville.