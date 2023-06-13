WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – After Seeing Hand employee Bob Hicks passed away in December of 2021, The Seeing Hand Association knew they wanted to continue his mission of supporting the visually impaired by awarding three $2,500 scholarships to local students.

The Seeing Hand Association has presented three $2,500 scholarships to local students!💵Colton Ashbury, Sadie McFarland, & Haley Nisperly are the 1st students to receive the inaugural Bob Hicks Memoral Scholarship as they continue their education at the higher level🎓 @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/tllCcFtUQs — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) June 13, 2023

Colton Ashbury, Sadie McFarland, and Haley Nisperly received the First Annual Bob Hicks Memorial Scholarship to continue their education with the mission of encouraging, empowering, and challenging themselves into the future.

Anyone visually impaired from the ages of 17 to 23 residing in the Seeing Hand Association’s service area were eligible to apply, and the students chosen excelled according to the committee.

Bob Hicks unexpectedly lost his vision overnight but gave back to the community by becoming the Access Technology and Braile instructor before retiring in 2019.

The Seeing Hand Association offers services and programs such as employment, education, health and wellness, and so much more to children and adults of all ages and they plan to continue this scholarship for years to come.