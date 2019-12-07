Local winery to donate to early Colon Cancer screening awareness

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – During the Holiday season we hear stories of many people who give back to the community. That’s exactly what Moss Farms Winery is doing this year in memory of a Jamie Taylor who was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer at just 27 years old.

Jamie’s family says she was a warrior in her fight against a relentless enemy for four years, until her passing in June of 2018. Jamie’s mom, Jody, traveled to her resting place in Dallas Pike often, each time stopping by Moss Farms Winery for a glass to ease her mind. That’s where she met Traci.

I started telling her about my dream, and she never said much, but it all kind of ended up falling into place. Here she ended up having wine that her mother created by accident. They didn’t have a name for it. She let me taste it one day and she said, “If you like this, this can be your sweet Jamie wine. JODY USENICK- JAMIE’S MOM

That’s when Jody’s dream came to life.

Well, I’ve been trying to do a non-profit for awhile now, but I didn’t know what to get into. Then, my daughter Tracy, started to talk to Jody, and it seemed like a perfect opportunity because her daughter was so young when she died from Cancer. It’s such a great cause because it’s just everywhere. SUSAN MURPHY – OWNER, MOSS FARMS WINERY

30 percent of proceeds from each bottle of Sweet Jamie wine, goes directly to Jamie’s Warriors, a Project of the Family Resource Network. They do fundraisers in her name to raise awareness for colon cancer and to help others throughout their journey. One being Chemo care bags.

There’s adult puzzles, adult coloring books, gift certificates to eat out. There’s phone chargers, hand lotion, gum, I mean just all kinds of different things. Things that we knew Jamie would like. JODY USENICK- JAMIE’S MOM

Their hope is to prevent one person from going through what Jamie did, and to keep Jamie’s memory alive.

This means so much to me because we are getting the word out there about Colon Cancer awareness. No one thinks that it effects the young. Like I said, Jamie was only 27 when she was diagnosed, and the fact that we’re getting awareness out there that you know, listen to your body. Get yourself checked if you have any questions or problems about that. JODY USENICK- JAMIE’S MOM

You can find Sweet Jamie Rose at Moss farms Winery, Good Mansion Wines, and Mikla’s meat market. Many other Moss Farm Winery products can be found at Good Mansion, Riesbecks, Greggs Market, and Casa De Vino. For more information about sweet Jamie or other wines, you can find Jamie’s Warriors and Moss Farms Winery on Facebook.

