Looking for a summer read? Two new bookstores can help

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you’re looking to kick back and relax with a great book over these hot summer months the Friendly City is the place to be.

Not one, but two book stores in the Centre Market area, celebrated their opening with ribbon cutting today.

Vigilant Books originally opened in October of 2019, but then closed a short time later due to the pandemic. Now more than a year later they are open again with a number of new books they were able to obtain during the closure.

Just a few doors down the street is Point of the Heart. That shop recently opened to the public and carries a wide variety of used books, including religion and philosophy.

I grew up loving book store. When I traveled in a new town I would always find the used book stores because the new book stores you could pretty well predict what they have. The used book stores is like a treasure hunt but chances are you will find something you didn’t know you want. Chuck Wood, Owner, Vigilant Books

I’m excited. I’m absolutely thrilled and privileged to be opened, to be a part of this, to have people come in and read the books. They have all been sanitized and they have all been taken care of. Sandra Baker, Owner, Point of the Heart

Vigilant Books has a large collection of books dealing with Wheeling history and military history.