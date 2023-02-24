WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It looked more like the 1920s than the 2020s on Wheeling Island Friday night, as the United Way fundraised with a speakeasy-themed Night at the Casino.

It was no dice as donors played Blackjack, War and roulette in the Hotel-Casino-Racetrack Showroom.

It’s part of the United Way’s 2023 campaign called Raised Here, Stays Here, and none of the money raised will leave the Ohio Valley.

WTRF was the television sponsor, and you may have noticed a certain 7News anchor at the roulette table — whose dealing skills left the crowd wanting Moore.