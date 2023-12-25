(WTRF) — The holiday season is often associated with a lot of joy, but it can also bring many stressors for people that can cause feelings of anxiety and pressure.

One organization is looking to help people in those stressful times through a simple phone call.

The Make-A-Wish foundation has announced its Holiday Wish Line which features pre-recorded messages from six wish kids around the country who want to add a little cheer to your holiday season.

From now until December 31 you can call the Holiday Wish Line to hear their kid-friendly advice, stories, and funny moments they’ve had throughout their journey battling critical illnesses.

The hotline will give callers a break from everyday stress with messages to inspire togetherness and maintain the festive spirit.

To reach the hotline you can simply call (480) 914-9474.