WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you fondly remember the days when shopping was as easy as walking downtown and peering into a store window…a touch of it is on its way back to Wheeling.

The Artisan Center will be moving their shop’s homespun goods to the first floor, where they’ll be given a street view.

It’s part of a new renovation project from Wheeling Heritage, which will also see River City Restaurant condensed into the current bar area.

The move was made possible thanks to American Rescue Plan money and federal funds from Senator Capito.

The group wants to make the center your first destination after stepping out of a game at WesBanco.

It’ll really work well into our Main Street model, putting us front and center on the street with lighting over the windows and all of our products. So you’ll be able to see it. It’ll be a true shop on Main Street. Scott Schenerlein, Executive Director, Wheeling Heritage

He also says River City will eventually be able to seat you outside for dinner.

That will be in the area of 14th and Main Streets and is just one of the hundreds of benefits provided by the Streetscape project.