Man Gives All $1,200 of His Stimulus Check to Wheeling Healthright

One man in the Ohio Valley is giving back to the community in a unique way… through his stimulus check.

It’s a huge financial help to Wheeling Healthright.

“It just really touches your heart. I mean it’s definitely divine intervention. God was involved in this movement.” Kathy Brown, Executive Director of Wheeling Healthright

The clinic didn’t know what was coming until an email from retired pastor Bob Willits came in just last week. Willits generously gifted Wheeling Healthright all $1,200 of his stimulus check… not a penny short.

“I’m kind of excited about it and hoping that others will recognize that they don’t really need this money, but others can certainly benefit from it, so I’ll share it.” Bob Willits, Retired Presbyertian Minister

And this year, it means a lot to the clinic.

“The times have been tough. It really has been.” Kathy Brown, Executive Director of Wheeling Healthright

Wheeling Healthright has been around for 35 years.

It usually has at least $90,000 that is raised every year through the chefs auction, which is known as Wheeling Healthright’s largest fundraiser, but that had to be canceled due to the Pandemic.

“We’re a non-profit, so every penny counts.” Kathy Brown, Executive Director of Wheeling Healthright

The $1,200 is planned to go into the clinic’s general operations. Wheeling Healthright says that amount is as much as two patients cost a year at the clinic, which would include all doctor visits, medications, and testing.

Willits has hopes this will move other people to give back to the community through their stimulus checks. He says all or part of it could be given to anyone who may need it, such as a church, family, neighbors, or organizations.