Man pays for military members to fly home for holidays

CARY, N.C. (CNN/WTRF) – Ed Roshitsh wanted to do something nice for service members for the holidays and he decided to make this offer on LinkedIn:

I’ll personally pay to fly five random service members home. Military people don’t get paid a lot, especially enlisted. I think an E-1 might make $15,000 a year. And so, to travel home is a real hardship. Ed Roshitsh, CEO of Dude Solutions

After 18 hours passed by with nothing in his inbox, the offer finally took off on Sunday.

I originally thought this is a five names — I’ll be done by Sunday night — I won’t have to do anything. And an email comes in, another email comes in, another email comes in… Ed Roshitsh, CEO of Dude Solutions

Roshitsh says about 60 service members from around the world have applied for the help.

Perhaps what was more surprising to Roshitsh was the amount of civilians who stepped up and offered to pay for flights home.

But how does the selection process work?

The names of the service members who apply go onto a slip of paper, followed by Roshitsh picking them out of a hat.

Not exactly a high-tech process for an owner of a software, named Dude Solutions.

Roshitsh says he never expected what this has become.

As long as the donations keep trickling in, I’ll keep drawing names. Ed Roshitsh, CEO of Dude Solutions

Roshitsh also says he is hoping to help every service member in that hat.

