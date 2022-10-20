MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — One hundred Marshall County athletes finally had the opportunity to show off their skills on the court Thursday.

The county’s annual Special Olympic basketball event took place at John Marshall High School.



It’s the first time they’ve been able to compete since 2019 because of Covid.



The kids took part in passing, shooting and dribbling competitions.



Medals were awarded to the top three finishers in each event.



Students from John Marshall and Cameron High Schools helped the athletes through each of the events.

The high school kids are amazing. It gives you faith in humanity. I’ve had adults come up to me, telling me that what a great job these peer tutors are doing. And our athletes love the day. It gets them out. I have seen more smiles today than I have in a long time. Catherine Folmar, Coordinator, Marshall County Special Olympics

I just hope the kids enjoy it. It’s just awesome seeing a smile on their faces and everything about that brings a smile to my heart. Broc Gast, Peer Tutor, John Marshall High School