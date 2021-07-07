Vet Voices

Marshall County Family Resource Network hands out $10K following virtual fund drive

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Families in need all over Marshall County received a helping hand today.

 The Marshall County Family Resource Network handed out checks totaling more than $10K. The money went to sixteen different food pantries and feeding programs that serve families throughout the county. 

It’s all thanks to their “Hunger Doesn’t Take A Summer Vacation Community-Wide Food Drive.” 

More than 45 individuals, businesses and organizations donated to an online Charity GoFund Me campaign , then mailed checks to the FRN.

“Just like everything at the FRN, the amazing part about the work that we do is that it is a big community partnership. We had almost 50 donors give to this specific drive and that’s really and that’s really amazing to know that you live in a community that cares and supports each other.

FRN executive Director Stacey Die

Die said this was the second year the food drive was held virtually. 

