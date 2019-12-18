Marshall County FRN holds 3rd annual “Hoodies and Hams”

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- Local middle and high school students will go to bed warm and with their bellies full this Christmas.

That is thanks to Williams Energy and Marshall County Family Resource Network for their third annual “hoodies and Hams” distribution.

Over two hundred gift bags filled with a hooded sweatshirt and personal care items were given to students from Moundsville Middle School as well as Cameron Middle and High School.

The bags were paired with a Ham and other food items to take home for the holidays.

To actually see the kids put on their sweatshirts right away and open their bags and be really excited for the things that they receive just makes going in to this holiday season really fulfilling and heart warming. It’s really grateful, for me, that I live in a community and work in a community where everyone comes together and understands the value of giving, supporting each other and taking care of each other. Stacie Dei, Executive Director | Marshall Co. FRN

Dei says the FRN truly appreciates the donations that help make Christmas brighter for teens in Marshall County.