Marshall County woman honored with statewide agriculture award

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – She’s got a passion for agriculture, a desire to teach kids about it and she’s one of this year’s West Virginia Women in Agriculture Award recipients.

Katie Fitzsimmons of Marshall County was one of four women to receive the award from West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt.

It was never anything that I dreamed would happen. Katie Fitzsimmons, West Virginia Women in Agriculture Award Recipient

She works for the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) as a District Conservationist covering the area from Hancock County to Pleasants County.

At the same time she also helps run her family’s farm, Hazel Dell. The farm is a cow and calf producer and recently started selling commercial meats. Their products can be found at the Public Market in Wheeling.

I farm because I love it. I grew up doing it. All the years that I spent in 4-H and FFA really molded my love of farming and agriculture and I can’t imagine not doing it. Katie Fitzsimmons, West Virginia Women in Agriculture Award Recipient

Katie is also passionate about agricultural education. She said it’s important to teach kids where their food comes from, so Katie enjoys coordinating “Hands-On Ag Day” for fifth grade students in Marshall County.

Education is very important. I think students need to learn where their food comes from. And every day we can educate an adult on better management practices on the farm, that way they can do a better job and hopefully turn a profit from their farm. Katie Fitzsimmons, West Virginia Women in Agriculture Award Recipient

She also works to help adults better manage their farms and organizes farm field days.

