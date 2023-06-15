WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – For decades, Marx Toys were a staple in the Ohio Valley and across the country.

This weekend they’ll be celebrated at the Kruger Street Toy and Train Museum.

The 24th annual Marx Toy and Train Show brings vendors and collectors from across the United States to Wheeling.

From 1920 to 1980 Marx was one of the biggest toy makers in the country.

“Everyone probably has had Marx toys without realizing it. When I started working here I didn’t realize it. They said ‘Well, did you have a big wheel?’ Yeah. ‘Did you have Rock Em’ Sock Em’ Robots?’ Yeah. That was Marx.” Becky Gerlak, Manager, Kruger Street Toy & Train Museum

Collectors say they gather to share stories, admire each other’s collections and reminisce on childhood memoires with their favorite toys.

“For me, it’s probably when I was a kid going to the department store with my mother and she’d leave me in the toy department and she’d go off and take care of things. That was a great feeling and great time and how I feel every time I come here to to this show.” Dave Roth, Johnny West Collector Extraordinaire

The Marx Toy and Train Show will be Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17 from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Kruger Street Toy and Train Museum.

About 35 vendors will fill 80 tables with displays and items for sale.

There will also be presentations from a former artist at the Marx Toys factory in Glen Dale and an expert on Marx Toys trains.

“This is just a great environment. It’s a great show. It’s the only Marx specific toy show that I know of in the country. I just love being here with these people.” Dave Roth, Johnny West Collector Extraordinaire

If you can’t make it this weekend, the museum does have Marx Toys on display all year long. They’re currently open seven days a week from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.