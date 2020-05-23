Matthew and Camila McConaughey delivering masks to rural Texas hospitals

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The McConaughey’s are on the road again, this time delivering 110,000 medical masks to hospitals across rural Texas.
The couple posted a picture on Twitter, and said thanks to Lincoln Motor Company for donating the masks.
Matthew and Camila loaded up a King Ranch edition Ford truck with boxes of masks (they even had to put them in the back seat of the cab) and started the trek across the state.
