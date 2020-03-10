McDonald’s manager, grandma receives high school diploma; fulfills lifelong dream

CALDWELL, Ohio (WTRF) — It was all tears of celebration as one McDonald’s manager and grandma donned her cap and gown and finally received her high school diploma. This was all made possible through McDonald’s Archways to Opportunity Program.

When my grandma passed away, I promised her before she passed that I would go, that I would finish. Christina Swain, graduate and manager at McDonald’s in Caldwell

A McDonald’s manager just received her high school diploma in Caldwell, OH. She says she did it for her grandma & it’s all part of McDonald’s Archways to Opportunity program! #Congratulations More on this cool story @ 5/6 ❤️💛@WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/uR2qOHMbSn — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) March 10, 2020

Starting a family at a very young age put her high school diploma on hold, but where there is a will, this McChicken-chain made a way. A lot of will power, and 17 months later, Christina Swain fulfilled her lifelong dream. With tears in her eyes, she said it was all thanks to McDonald’s who payed for her education.

They made it affordable. It was all taken care of, so I didn’t have to pay anything out of pocket. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t have done it. Christina Swain, graduate and manager at McDonald’s in Caldwell

At 43-years-old and now a grandmother, Christina took it upon herself to enroll in Archways to Opportunity, a McDonalds program that helps employees get their high school diploma and college equivalent degrees through online classes.

We’re proud of Christina. Excuse me, sorry, I’m choking up a little bit. We’re really proud of Christina, we’re proud, we’re really proud we could offer this for her. Bob Stoltz, Regional Owner & Operator for McDonald’s

This and other area McDonald’s have had thousands of employees continue their education in the region.

In the tri-state area, Archways to Opportunity has given out more than a million dollars worth for this program. Bob Stoltz, Regional Owner & Operator for McDonald’s

Swain started work at McDonald’s only a couple years ago and has already made lifelong friends and coworkers who have been influential in helping her graduate.

There were days when she’d bring her papers in here and we’d sit back in the office and be reading them. Kristen Boulet, Christina’s coworker and comrade

Seeing her get it done was just heartwarming and amazing. She’s an amazing person. Michelle Finch, Christina’s coworker and comrade

Let this story be a lesson, that yes, even through flipping burgers, you can accomplish incredible things.

She did part of her office management program in it to start. I’d like to see her go on and do the college portion of it and have them help her with that. Michelle Finch, Christina’s coworker and comrade

I would just love to have her stay with us forever. Kristen Boulet, Christina’s coworker and comrade

