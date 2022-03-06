Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling is officially your home for the Mountain East Conference for the next three years.

The agreement was signed today at the halftime of the men’s game at WesBanco Arena.

Commissioner Reid Amos explained the decision by saying the first four years in the Friendly City were tremendous, even with a couple of tough years with COVID.

But after a smaller-scale event last year, he says the fans came back for another great showing at this year’s championships.

At the end of the day, our number-one priority in operating Division II college athletics is to create outstanding experiences for our student athletes, and this place delivers on that, and the great basketball that we put on the floor helps to deliver that too. A super fan experience here with the outstanding arena that WesBanco is. Reid Amos, Commissioner, Mountain East Conference

He says the 5,000 seat capacity is the perfect size arena for the MEC, adding recent upgrades were excellent for both fans and sponsors.