WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – School years are some of the most impressionable in a child’s life.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The teachers they’re surrounded by play a vital role in shaping the adults they will become.

While there are so many outstanding educators out there, the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce picks three each year to receive a special honor.

One of them is Angela Murphy.

“I enjoy teaching. This place was meant for me, I guess.” Angela Murphy, Teacher of the Year

You could say teaching in the Catholic school system found Angela Murphy in an unexpected way.

“I went down to St James & John’s in Benwood to register my son for Kindergarten and the principal ended up saying that they had a position for phys ed open and I ended up taking it.” Angela Murphy, Teacher of the Year

Accepting that job began a more than 30-year career teaching physical education and health education.

Murphy crafts her lessons at Our Lady of Peace School in a way that engages her students, ven using technology to keep the kids moving.

Her teaching style has made her quite popular.

“The kids love gym classes. It’s their favorite time of the day. They never want to miss P.E. class with Mrs. Murphy. So, we’re very proud of her and very proud of what she’s accomplished here.” Maureen Kerr, Principal

Through the years Mrs. Murphy has taught students from pre-school through 8th grade.

Her teaching has come full circle because she now has the children of some of her former students in class.

“I get to watch them grow and develop into the people that they are going to be. It’s very exciting.” Angela Murphy, Teacher of the Year

While each lesson and activity is different, there’s one rule that stays the same.

“I think it’s important to not use any type of exercise as punishment with your students because you want them to love the sport or love the activity they are doing so that they’ll do it for the rest of their lives.” Angela Murphy, Teacher of the Year

It’s not just physical fitness that’s important in this classroom.

Murphy focuses on each part of a student’s health.

“She implements so many different things into her day and really tries to reach the kids when it comes to teaching about mental health, emotional health, social health, all of those those things that are so, so important to to talk about and have conversations about now.” Maureen Kerr, Principal

At one point in her career, Murphy was teaching at three schools and keeping all her gym equipment in her car.

Eventually she made a permanent home at Our Lady of Peace.

Murphy said she knows it’s exactly where she’s supposed to be.

“I am glad that I ended up in the Catholic schools. It has served my children well and has served me well. There’s just something about the community that we have here at this school that outshines, I think, all other schools.” Angela Murphy, Teacher of the Year

Angela Murphy is one of three teachers who will be honored by the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce for the work they’re doing in the classroom.

That will take place during the Chamber’s annual steak fry on Thursday, August 10.

For the first time it’s being held at the Wheeling-Ohio County Airport.

Find more information or get tickets click here.